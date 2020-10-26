Lewis Hamilton makes F1 history by taking home 92nd win
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's winningest driver on Sunday by racking up his 92nd win, or one more than Michael Schumacher. Hamilton took home his latest win at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, which played host to a special Portuguese Grand Prix forming the 12th round of the revised 2020 calendar. Hamilton...
