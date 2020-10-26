Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton makes F1 history by taking home 92nd win

MotorAuthority Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton makes F1 history by taking home 92nd winMercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's winningest driver on Sunday by racking up his 92nd win, or one more than Michael Schumacher. Hamilton took home his latest win at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, which played host to a special Portuguese Grand Prix forming the 12th round of the revised 2020 calendar. Hamilton...
 Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s...

