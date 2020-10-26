Global  
 

2021 Genesis G80, Bugatti hypercar spotted, new F1 record: Car News Headlines

MotorAuthority Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
2021 Genesis G80, Bugatti hypercar spotted, new F1 record: Car News HeadlinesGenesis has redesigned the G80 for 2021 and we've taken a test drive. The 2021 G80 boasts a new platform, new powertrains, and a very alluring design, and while prices have risen the car still undercuts its German alternatives. Bugatti is out testing a track-focused hypercar that looks to be completely unrelated to the Chiron. The reveal is coming...
News video: Peugeot 308 Preview video

Peugeot 308 Preview video 01:02

 Peugeot has written the sequel to its best-seller, produced in 760,000 units since the model was launched. The new Peugeot 308 is the latest chapter in a saga that recounts a tireless search for excellence. This new vehicle is a milestone in the brand's move upmarket, putting forward a cluster of...

