Understanding Rolls-Royce's Architecture of Luxury Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Perfection is defined by a state of completeness, flawlessness, or supreme excellence, and in the automotive industry, it is defined by one brand, Rolls-Royce. The latest generation of cars produced by the British manufacturer strives to live up to that and it all begins with the spaceframe chassis architecture, the building block of every modern-day Rolls-Royce. When BMW AG purchased the Rolls-Royce Motors brand name and logo from the o... Perfection is defined by a state of completeness, flawlessness, or supreme excellence, and in the automotive industry, it is defined by one brand, Rolls-Royce. The latest generation of cars produced by the British manufacturer strives to live up to that and it all begins with the spaceframe chassis architecture, the building block of every modern-day Rolls-Royce. When BMW AG purchased the Rolls-Royce Motors brand name and logo from the o... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Rolls-Royce New Ghost - Engineering process



To fulfil this challenging brief, Rolls-Royce’s engineering experts rejected the use of a pre-existing platform. Instead, they configured the marque’s proprietary spaceframe architecture to.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 04:15 Published 1 week ago Rolls-Royce Cullinan - A desert adventure awaits



Luxury conveyance is no longer confined to an urban environment. As Rolls-Royce clients the world-over seek to conquer the most challenging terrains and enjoy life’s most enriching experiences, they.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:13 Published 1 week ago Luxury cars unveiled at Blenheim Palace



The Salon Prive luxury car event at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, whereBentley unveiled their Continental GT Mulliner and Rolls-Royce revealed theirnew Ghost model. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on September 22, 2020

Tweets about this Flyin18T Motorsports Understanding Rolls-Royce's Architecture of Luxury https://t.co/vlod2x3ZSg https://t.co/XNkwJnyGrA 3 hours ago

