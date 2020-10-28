Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Understanding Rolls-Royce's Architecture of Luxury

autoevolution Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Understanding Rolls-Royce's Architecture of LuxuryPerfection is defined by a state of completeness, flawlessness, or supreme excellence, and in the automotive industry, it is defined by one brand, Rolls-Royce. The latest generation of cars produced by the British manufacturer strives to live up to that and it all begins with the spaceframe chassis architecture, the building block of every modern-day Rolls-Royce. When BMW AG purchased the Rolls-Royce Motors brand name and logo from the o...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Rolls-Royce New Ghost - Engineering process [Video]

The Rolls-Royce New Ghost - Engineering process

To fulfil this challenging brief, Rolls-Royce’s engineering experts rejected the use of a pre-existing platform. Instead, they configured the marque’s proprietary spaceframe architecture to..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 04:15Published
Rolls-Royce Cullinan - A desert adventure awaits [Video]

Rolls-Royce Cullinan - A desert adventure awaits

Luxury conveyance is no longer confined to an urban environment. As Rolls-Royce clients the world-over seek to conquer the most challenging terrains and enjoy life’s most enriching experiences, they..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:13Published
Luxury cars unveiled at Blenheim Palace [Video]

Luxury cars unveiled at Blenheim Palace

The Salon Prive luxury car event at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, whereBentley unveiled their Continental GT Mulliner and Rolls-Royce revealed theirnew Ghost model.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports Understanding Rolls-Royce's Architecture of Luxury https://t.co/vlod2x3ZSg https://t.co/XNkwJnyGrA 3 hours ago