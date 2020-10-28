Understanding Rolls-Royce's Architecture of Luxury
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Perfection is defined by a state of completeness, flawlessness, or supreme excellence, and in the automotive industry, it is defined by one brand, Rolls-Royce. The latest generation of cars produced by the British manufacturer strives to live up to that and it all begins with the spaceframe chassis architecture, the building block of every modern-day Rolls-Royce. When BMW AG purchased the Rolls-Royce Motors brand name and logo from the o...