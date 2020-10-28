Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Tesla Model 3 Beats Hyundai Ioniq to Become EPA's Most Efficient EV

autoevolution Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
2021 Tesla Model 3 Beats Hyundai Ioniq to Become EPA's Most Efficient EVThere were never that many remarkable things about the electric version of the Hyundai Ioniq, but the Korean fastback did hold a very enviable title: that of the most efficient electric vehicle according to EPA's ratings. According to the government agency, the Ioniq has a 133 MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent, the efficiency measuring standard that makes comparing EVs and gas cars somewhat possible) rating combined. Individually, th...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this