Funny and Instructive Gearhead Has $5k to Convert Blown-Engine MINI Into an EV Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There’s an urban legend in the United States (but not only) that MINIs are not exactly the most reliable cars out there. This could explain why Richard from the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel managed to find a very cheap example with an allegedly blown engine for his next (partially) DIY project. It’s one on a tight budget, as in he’s broke and has just $5k to get the MINI running on electricity. Some of the... There’s an urban legend in the United States (but not only) that MINIs are not exactly the most reliable cars out there. This could explain why Richard from the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel managed to find a very cheap example with an allegedly blown engine for his next (partially) DIY project. It’s one on a tight budget, as in he’s broke and has just $5k to get the MINI running on electricity. Some of the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

