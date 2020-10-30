Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Funny and Instructive Gearhead Has $5k to Convert Blown-Engine MINI Into an EV

autoevolution Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Funny and Instructive Gearhead Has $5k to Convert Blown-Engine MINI Into an EVThere’s an urban legend in the United States (but not only) that MINIs are not exactly the most reliable cars out there. This could explain why Richard from the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel managed to find a very cheap example with an allegedly blown engine for his next (partially) DIY project. It’s one on a tight budget, as in he’s broke and has just $5k to get the MINI running on electricity. Some of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like