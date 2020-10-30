Mercedes-Benz GLE 350de 2020 UK review Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Latest-generation plug-in tech offers excellent refinement and really useful electric-only range The Mercedes-Benz rollout of plug-in hybrid models continues apace. This, the GLE 350de, is a big SUV.Of the 10 SUVs Mercedes currently offers, it and the GLE Coupé sit around seventh and eighth in the size rankings, below only the GLS and G-Class.Although it’s a big SUV, it’s five-seat only (pure internal-combustion GLEs can have seven seats) on account of the fact that it has a 31.2kWh battery (with a usable capacity of 23.4kWh) beneath the boot floor. At the front, a 134bhp electric motor assists a 192bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine in providing four-wheel drive. 👓 View full article

