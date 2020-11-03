Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derailed Train Saved by Whale Sculpture Is the Catch of the Day

autoevolution Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Derailed Train Saved by Whale Sculpture Is the Catch of the DayArt can save lives. This was the case, in the most literal way, earlier this week, at the De Akkers metro station in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam, Netherlands. The tracks sit on a suspended bridge, with the art piece at the end of it, emerging from the water. It represents two tails of hunchback whales and was erected in 2002. It’s the work of architect and artist Maarten Struijs, who tells
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall [Video]

Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall

It happened at the final stop on the metro line in the town of Spijkenisse, on the southern edge of Rotterdam.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this