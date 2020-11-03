BMW iNext electric SUV reveal set for Nov. 11

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Is the world ready for another luxury SUV? BMW seems to thinks so as the automaker will soon add to its lineup of high-riding vehicles the much-hyped iNext. The iNext is a mid-size, battery-electric SUV that will serve as a technological flagship for the BMW brand, with the focus here not only on alternative powertrains but also self-driving...
The BMW Group now offers the world's largest selection of premium automobiles with an electrified drive system. 21 electrified models (Full Electric and Plug-in Hybrid) and 71 with 48-volt mild hybrid technology are available on the Italian market.
With a ten-year sustainability plan, the BMW...