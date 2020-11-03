Global  
 

BMW iNext electric SUV reveal set for Nov. 11

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
BMW iNext electric SUV reveal set for Nov. 11Is the world ready for another luxury SUV? BMW seems to thinks so as the automaker will soon add to its lineup of high-riding vehicles the much-hyped iNext. The iNext is a mid-size, battery-electric SUV that will serve as a technological flagship for the BMW brand, with the focus here not only on alternative powertrains but also self-driving...
