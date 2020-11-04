Ford Recall Fix Could Have Caused Steering Issues for 350,000 Explorers
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Recalls are quite common in the auto industry. Carmakers choose to send car models back to repair shops every time an issue affects the safety of those who own them: it’s the law, and also the right thing to do. But despite all the good intentions, recall fixes can at times cause additional problems. We’ve seen this happen a few times already, and this week Ford proved we’ll probably see some more in the futu...