Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Nissan Navara and South American Frontier Updated, Now Feature PRO-4X Grade

autoevolution Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
2021 Nissan Navara and South American Frontier Updated, Now Feature PRO-4X GradeAutomakers do not seem to mind that consumers might get confused when using different names for the same (or entirely different) models. Take the Navara / Frontier facelift for example. The Japanese automaker has upgraded the European and Mexico plus South America versions, while leaving the U.S. specification on the waiting list. Hopefully, they’re just taking care of last-minute details... So, the novelties for the 2021 Niss...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this