Deadly Airbags Force Volvo to Recall Older S60 and S80, One Fatality Confirmed

autoevolution Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Deadly Airbags Force Volvo to Recall Older S60 and S80, One Fatality ConfirmedRemember the Takata airbag recall, namely the reason those inflators had to be replaced by the millions? As it happens, safety systems supplier ZF-TRW has a similar problem with a batch of airbags that equip 54,000 older Volvo sedans. The Part 573 Safety Recall Report published o...
