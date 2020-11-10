Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races McLaren 720S, a Wild Gap Appears

autoevolution Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races McLaren 720S, a Wild Gap AppearsWith the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 packing a dual-clutch transmission, one has to wonder: how does the Blue Oval muscle stack up against a supercar? Oh, and this isn't your average supercar, if such an adjective is ever fit for a mid-engined machine, but the McLaren 720S, which has built a rock-solid reputation in the world of (drag) racing. We can answer the question above with... an actual velocity battle, obviously! We'r...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R: Are you louder than a Dodge Challenger? [Video]

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R: Are you louder than a Dodge Challenger?

Byron tests the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R to see if it is louder than his 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT 392.

Credit: Autoblog Short Cuts     Duration: 03:25Published
Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Build & Testing [Video]

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Build & Testing

Mission accomplished: Ford introduces Mustang Mach-E 1400, an all-electric road rocket that shows just how much performance can be harnessed without using a drop of gas. Coming hot on the heels of the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:18Published