Suzuki Swace: Toyota Corolla-based estate priced from £27,499

Second model from partnership between Japanese firms is available in two trim levels



Suzuki has revealed UK pricing for the Swace, a new estate car based on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports.



Following the Toyota RAV4-based Suzuki Across SUV that went on sale last month as the second model in its strategic alliance with the Japanese giant, the Swace costs £27,499 in SZ-T guise and £29,299 as the SZ5.



Dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a 8.0in touchscreen, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and smartphone compatability are fitted as standard, while the range-topper adds parking assistance, front and rear parking sensors, blindspot monitoring and a wireless smartphone charger.



A precise date for UK deliveries is yet to be confirmed, but Suzuki said the model will launch "imminently".



A single powertrain has been confirmed: the 1.8-litre hybrid also found in the Corolla, which combines a 97bhp four-cylinder petrol engine with a 71bhp electric motor via a CVT automatic transmission.



With the same 120bhp power output as the Corolla, the Swace needs 11.1sec for the 0-62mph sprint and top speed is 111mph.



Like the Corolla, the Swace features a dedicated EV mode for emissions-free driving, with the hybrid engine producing 99-115g/km of CO2 and capable of 64.2mpg on the WLTP cycle. It's understood the Swace won't recieve the Corolla's more powerful 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain.



The Swace bears a strong exterior resemblance to the Corolla but features its own front end that includes the distinctive grille seen elsewhere in Suzuki's line-up.



Inside, the differences between the two cars are minimal, with a largely identical dashboard layout aside from a new steering wheel, and a similar seats-up rear luggage capacity of 596 litres.



The new model will be built alongside the Corolla at Toyota’s UK factory in Burnaston, Derbyshire. Suzuki plans to sell 2000 units in its first full year on sale.



