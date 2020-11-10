Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition priced from $66,945

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition priced from $66,945The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX may be the new kid on the block, but Ram still has another off-road model in its lineup and it has a birthday coming up. The 2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon adds a special edition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Power Wagon name, Ram announced on Tuesday. Launched in 1945, the first Power Wagon was based on a Dodge military...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand [Video]

Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand

NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:04Published
CM Yogi announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi [Video]

CM Yogi announces Ram-Janki Marg, will connect Ayodhya with Sitamarhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 informed that under construction road connecting Ayodhya and Sitamarhi is named Ram-Janki Marg. "A road is being constructed to connect..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
'More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...': LJP chief's Sita temple pitch [Video]

'More grand than Ayodhya Ram temple...': LJP chief's Sita temple pitch

Chirag Paswan sought a temple in honour of Hindu goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that the Sita temple should be more grand than the Ram temple currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:14Published