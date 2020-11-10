2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition priced from $66,945
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX may be the new kid on the block, but Ram still has another off-road model in its lineup and it has a birthday coming up. The 2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon adds a special edition celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Power Wagon name, Ram announced on Tuesday. Launched in 1945, the first Power Wagon was based on a Dodge military...
Chirag Paswan sought a temple in honour of Hindu goddess Sita in Bihar's Sitamarhi. He said that the Sita temple should be more grand than the Ram temple currently under construction in Uttar Pradesh's..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published