Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Looks Absolutely Crazy, Promises 1300 HP

autoevolution Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Looks Absolutely Crazy, Promises 1300 HPMeet the new Rezvani Hercules 6x6, the first truck ever to look as crazy as the legendary Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6. And just like the German legend, this is a high-riding off-roader with two extra wheels and crazy power. Before we say a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like