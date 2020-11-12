Online parking service introduces pre-bookable EV chargers in UK Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Yourparkingspace.co.uk aims to make EV charging less stressful by allowing slots at 250 devices to be reserved online



Online car park booking service yourparkingspace.co.uk will introduce 250 pre-bookable electric vehicle (EV) chargers in one of the largest UK roll-outs of the technology yet.



Following the successful installation of five pilot chargers at a hotel in Bicester, Oxfordshire, the company will expand the service to several Atlas Hotel properties, as well as other establishments, throughout the next 12 months.



Initially based on the platform of EV charging payment app GeniePoint, the chargers will eventually be accessible through a bespoke system from yourparkingspace.co.uk.



The service allows drivers to book a charger in advance, thus “removing the stress of otherwise finding and waiting for a charge point to become available”, according to its creators.



Boss Harrison Woods said: “This is a great leap forward for the ever-increasing number of EV owners. Yourparkingspace.co.uk has ambitious plans to become a leader in the electric vehicle charging market, becoming a go-to destination for customers to find a charging point.”



The latest roll-out builds on a similar service for booking parking spots with EV chargers introduced by yourparkingspace.co.uk in partnership with Zap-Map in 2018.



Demand for EVs is growing rapidly in the UK. Sales of battery-electric vehicles have grown by 165% for the year to date, according to statistics from The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The National Grid predicts that there will be 11 million EVs on UK roads by 2030, rising to 36 million in 2040.



*READ MORE*



*UK public EV charging provision increases fivefold in five years *



*Analysis: How the UK will keep EVs charging *



*Zap-Map launches EV charging payment app* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

