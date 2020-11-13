Global  
 

Porsche’s Latest Puma Shoe Is Coming and Will Be Available for Just 2.7 Seconds

autoevolution Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Porsche’s Latest Puma Shoe Is Coming and Will Be Available for Just 2.7 SecondsA new line of Puma shoes by Porsche Design is coming and it’s a fast one, as strange as it may sound. Inspired by the 911 Turbo, it will be available online for as little as 2.7 seconds. Generally speaking, Porsche Design merchandise can stand out from the crowd on its own...
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: The new Porsche 718 Spyder (PDK) Design Preview

The new Porsche 718 Spyder (PDK) Design Preview 02:26

 The Porsche 718 models with 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engines can now also be ordered with the seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK). Both the Boxster and Cayman 718 GTS 4.0 variants, as well as the range-topping 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 models, are now also available with an...

