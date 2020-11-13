Global  
 

Elon Musk Either Has Covid or Has Stumbled Upon Proof of a Conspiracy

autoevolution Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Elon Musk Either Has Covid or Has Stumbled Upon Proof of a ConspiracyLike countless high-profile figures and even more regular people, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tested positive for Covid-19, he reveals on Twitter. So either he’s caught the virus or he’s just stumbled upon proof of a worldwide conspiracy. Only hours ago, Musk took to Twitter to reveal that he’d been tested after showing symptoms of a slight cold. Since 2020 means you can’t sneeze without dreading you&a...
