Waze Receives New Update with the Voice of an F1 Driver

autoevolution Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Waze Receives New Update with the Voice of an F1 DriverIn addition to its traffic navigation system based on user reports, one of the best things about Waze is its custom voice support, which is periodically updated with new exclusive content for drivers out there. More specifically, this feature makes it possible for users to enable the voice of more famous people on mobile devices, essentially having them provide the navigation instructions whenever the app is running.
