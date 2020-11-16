Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toyota Supra "Miata" Face Swap Looks Like the MX-5 Coupe We Never Got

autoevolution Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Toyota Supra Miata Face Swap Looks Like the MX-5 Coupe We Never GotThe current generation MX-5 Miata was unveiled in 2014, which probably means Mazda is already thinking about the replacement 5th generation model (NE). As a result, we want to bring up the subject of the coupe body which would take the fight to the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86. The Miata came out in 1989 as a little experiment to see if affordable, reliable Japanese roadsters could work. The formula has been a resounding success. However, man...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like