Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Rear-Ended by Van, Looks Like an Insurance Write-Off

autoevolution Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Rear-Ended by Van, Looks Like an Insurance Write-OffExcluding taxes and options, the most affordable 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible will set you back $67,495 for the 1LT trim level. The car we’ll talk about today costs a little more – or better said – it used to cost more because it’s been recently totaled. Finished in Rapid Blue with Carbon Flash garnish up front and for the side air intakes, this C8 was ordered in August 2019 and delivered in ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible | Opening the top [Video]

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible | Opening the top

Using the key fob to remotely start and open the top of the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Convertible.

Credit: Autoblog Short Cuts     Duration: 00:47Published