George Clooney Details Sardinia Bike Crash: I Thought All My Teeth Were Gone

autoevolution Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
George Clooney Details Sardinia Bike Crash: I Thought All My Teeth Were GoneUntil July 2018, actor George Clooney was one of Hollywood’s most famous bikers and motorcycle collectors. That summer changed everything, after he was involved in a serious crash in Sardinia, Italy, on the way to the set of a movie. The December / January issue of GQ Magazine names Clooney Icon of the Year and includes an extensiv...
Video Credit: GQ - Published
News video: George Clooney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

George Clooney Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters 35:05

 Man of the Year George Clooney breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?,' 'Ocean's 11,' 'Ocean's 12,' 'Ocean's 13,' 'Out of Sight,' 'Good Night, and Good Luck.,' 'Michael Clayton,' 'The Descendants' and 'Midnight Sky.'

