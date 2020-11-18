Global  
 

2022 Subaru BRZ, 2022 Honda Civic, Volkswagen Aero: Today's Car News

MotorAuthority Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
2022 Subaru BRZ, 2022 Honda Civic, Volkswagen Aero: Today's Car NewsSubaru has unveiled a redesigned BRZ and it packs a bigger, more powerful engine. The lively rear-wheel-drive sports car is due out next year and once again there will be a Toyota twin. Subaru has previewed its redesigned Civic sedan with a prototype. The new compact will feature a more rigid version of the current generation's platform, which...
News video: Global reveal of the 2022 Subaru BRZ

Global reveal of the 2022 Subaru BRZ 01:59

 A global favorite, the 2022 Subaru BRZ is revealed with a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. It will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission with a short-throw shifter. The 2022 Subaru BRZ will go on sale early fall of 2021. Learn more at...

