Toyota Reportedly Discontinues Crown Luxury Sedan in Favor of Crown Luxury SUV

autoevolution Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Toyota Reportedly Discontinues Crown Luxury Sedan in Favor of Crown Luxury SUVThe longest-running Toyota nameplate in the current lineup is the Land Cruiser. The second model in this ranking is the Crown, a mid-size sedan loaded with luxurious features. The Japanese automaker introduced this fellow in 1955, and come 2021, production will reportedly ground to a halt over dwindling sales.
