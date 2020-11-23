Keanu Reeves Clearly Had Fun Doing Voice Work, Motion Capture for Cyberpunk 2077 Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

With a little over two weeks left until the most anticipated game of the year, Cyberpunk 2077, drops, here's a little something to tide gamers and car enthusiasts over: video of Keanu Reeves doing voice work and motion capture for the game. Announced a while back by CD Projekt Red and already delayed several times, Cyberpunk 2077 is a choose-your-own-adventure open-world game that will appeal to gamers and car enthusiasts alike...

