New Mahindra rates well in NCAP crash test

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () The Indian market Mahindra Thar achieved an "encouraging" four star rating for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP's latest round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests.
The all-electric Mazda MX-30 has been awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP in its latest series of tests, with 91% and 87% scores in its respective adult and child occupancy categories. 91% is the best Adult Occupant Protection result yet registered amongst all vehicles tested in the...