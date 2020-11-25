Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Mahindra rates well in NCAP crash test

Just-Auto Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Indian market Mahindra Thar achieved an "encouraging" four star rating for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP's latest round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash tests.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Mazda MX-30 - Crash & Safety Tests 2020

Mazda MX-30 - Crash & Safety Tests 2020 03:29

 The all-electric Mazda MX-30 has been awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP in its latest series of tests, with 91% and 87% scores in its respective adult and child occupancy categories. 91% is the best Adult Occupant Protection result yet registered amongst all vehicles tested in the...

You Might Like