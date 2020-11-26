2021 VW Tiguan R Takes Golf R Performance to the SUV Side for Almost €57k Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Little did we know back in July, when Volkswagen presented the refreshed Tiguan, that its first-ever performance-oriented Tiguan R would be closely matched to the 2022 Golf R hot hatchback. Now the mystery is all sorted out, and it’s no surprise that the performance SUV gets the same 320 ps / 315 hp mechanical heart beating under the hood. On the other hand, careful customers will hold out on a decision between the two until knowing all the variables. <... Little did we know back in July, when Volkswagen presented the refreshed Tiguan, that its first-ever performance-oriented Tiguan R would be closely matched to the 2022 Golf R hot hatchback. Now the mystery is all sorted out, and it’s no surprise that the performance SUV gets the same 320 ps / 315 hp mechanical heart beating under the hood. On the other hand, careful customers will hold out on a decision between the two until knowing all the variables. <... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Acura MDX Prototype Reveal



The unveiling of the Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. On sale early next year, the new MDX.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:00 Published on October 23, 2020 Acura MDX Prototype Design Preview



The unveiling of the Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. On sale early next year, the new MDX.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:05 Published on October 22, 2020 Acura MDX Prototype Driving Video



The unveiling of the Acura MDX Prototype previews the fourth-generation of the class-defining Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. On sale early next year, the new MDX.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:41 Published on October 21, 2020

