A Closer Look at the Hybrid Powertrain of the 2021 Ford F-150
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The F-Series is one of the longest-running truck models out there, being a dependable companion for work or leisure for over seventy years. The upcoming fourteenth generation will introduce a host of new features as well as the first hybrid powertrain in the series. As you look at the 2021 Ford F-150, you will be forgiven for wondering what exactly is new since the exterior only features minor design changes compared to the previous gene...
