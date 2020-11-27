A Closer Look at the Hybrid Powertrain of the 2021 Ford F-150 Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The F-Series is one of the longest-running truck models out there, being a dependable companion for work or leisure for over seventy years. The upcoming fourteenth generation will introduce a host of new features as well as the first hybrid powertrain in the series. As you look at the 2021 Ford F-150, you will be forgiven for wondering what exactly is new since the exterior only features minor design changes compared to the previous gene...

