Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Lucid Air Trunk and Frunk Can Carry a Lot of Turkeys, FYI

autoevolution Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Lucid Air Trunk and Frunk Can Carry a Lot of Turkeys, FYIThanks to Lucid, Thanksgiving will have proved a bit more cheerful for many families in need in Alameda County, California. The carmaker has donated several hundred pounds of turkeys, in a bid to usher in the true holiday spirit. As it so happens, this also doubles as a perfect PR opportunity, showcasing the volume of
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like