Romain Grosjean Managed to Escape From the Scariest F1 Crash in Years
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Every now and then, the world of motorsports witnesses some very dangerous crashes and mishaps, but luckily for the drivers involved, technology and event organisation have come to such a level where fatalities rarely occur. As we're nearing the end of the 2020 F1 season, which has also been affected in multiple ways by the ongoing health crisis, drivers and teams have gathered up in Bahrain, with three more races on the calendar sc...