Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aliens Are Dropping Clues: Second Monolith Pops Up (and Disappears) in Romania

autoevolution Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Aliens Are Dropping Clues: Second Monolith Pops Up (and Disappears) in RomaniaIf you’re the kind to lend an ear to alien theories, today is a good day: UFO buzz is picking up after a second monolith of supposed alien origins has popped up in Europe. Just as news spread that the first structure of its kind, discovered almost two weeks ago in the desert in ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like