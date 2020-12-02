Thieves of Utah Monolith Identify Themselves, and They’re Not Alien
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () One of the most intriguing stories of the past couple of weeks is, without a doubt, the mysterious appearance and equally mysterious disappearance of an aluminum monolith in the rocky landscape of Utah, U.S. One part of that mystery has been solved. Contrary to what many were willing to believe, it has nothing to do with aliens or their attempts to make contact with us. The monolith, which was
: As the world is yet to solve the mystery of a shiny monolith in a desert in Utah, another one has appeared in Romania. The one in Utah had disappeared days after without any clue on how it happened, further deepening the controversy. The triangular metallic pillar was found a few metres away from...
"Sketchy" Andy Lewis, a BASE jumper and slackliner based in Moab, posted a video on YouTube announcing he was part of the four-person team that dismantled the 10-foot tall stainless-steel structure on..
It seems a bit like a case of deja vu - a metallic monolith that appeared on a hill in Romania has vanished. The pillar measured about nine feet tall and resembles a similar one spotted in Utah nearly..
