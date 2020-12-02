New Dacia Sandero is UK's cheapest car at £7995 Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Latest Clio platform sees Dacia's best-selling small car grow in size for 2021



The all-new Dacia Sandero will be Britain’s cheapest new car, with prices kicking off from £7995 when it goes on sale in February.





The Romanian-produced Sandero, one of Europe’s most affordable and best-selling cars, has been redesigned to offer “more modernity, roominess and versatility”.



Standard equipment is sparse in the cheapest Access trim. LED lights, 15in steel wheels, front electric windows and a phone docking station are the highlights. Manual air-con, cruise control, remote central locking, DAB and Bluetooth are standard in midlevel Essential (£8995), while Comfort adds luxuries such as electric rear windows and an 8.0in touchscreen. Comfort starts at £11,595.



The jacked-up Sandero Stepway is being launched at the same time and is priced from £10,995, a slight rise from £10,145 previously.



Along with revamped front- and rear-end styling featuring new Y-shaped LED signatures, the hatchback’s roofline has been lowered by 1cm, its track widened and its wheels made to sit flush with their arches. The ruggedly styled Stepway sits 41mm higher than the standard car, courtesy of its larger tyres, and features offroad-inspired styling elements including flared wheel arches, roof bars, plastic body cladding and body-coloured skidplates at its front and rear ends.



The new Sandero is the first Dacia to use Renault-Nissan’s CMF platform. Shared with the latest Clio, this is said to reduce weight while improving ride quality, handling characteristics and safety.



Three engines are offered: a 64bhp or 89bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or new CVT gearbox, and a 99bhp bi-fuel LPG unit. Fuel economy varies between 39.8mpg and 53.3mpg, depending on trim and the type of fuel.



The new Sandero can also be specified with a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual ’box.



The models hold true to Dacia’s view that “modern cars shouldn’t be filled with nonessential features”, although their interiors receive more supportive front seats and a shorter gearstick, plus new standard features including a phone holder, cruise control and automatic headlights.



The Sandero’s steering, now electrically rather than hydraulically assisted, needs up to 36% less effort than before to turn the car at low speeds. Three different multimedia packages are now offered on the Sandero. With the entry-level Control option, the driver’s smartphone assumes the role of the infotainment system, using a new dedicated app to give access to music, calls, messaging and sat-nav.



The Display option brings a more conventional 8.0in touchscreen set-up, a pair of additional stereo speakers and smartphone mirroring, while the top-rung Nav grade comes with inbuilt sat-nav, wireless smartphone mirroring and a six-speaker audio system.



Optional extras include heated front seats, automatic air conditioning, a remote boot release, an electronic parking brake, a reversing camera and automatic windscreen wipers. The Sandero (and Sandero Stepway) will also offer an electrically opening sunroof for the first time from 2021.



The supermini is safer than its predecessor, thanks to extra chassis reinforcements, airbags and seat supports, alongside a raft of standard advanced driver assistance systems, including emergency brake assistance, blind-spot monitoring, parking assistance and hill-start assistance.



