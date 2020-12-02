Elon Musk Is Fully Aware Tesla’s Stock Bubble Could Burst at Any Moment
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Tesla has had an incredible year, and, as it so happens, is among the few carmakers able to say that. This doesn’t mean it should rest on its laurels, CEO Elon Musk says in a leaked email. Just last week, thanks to another surge in Tesla’s stock price, Elon Musk became the second ric...
Abbott via Facebook TSLA Tesla 594.15 0.65 (0.11 %) Disclaimer Get real-time TSLA charts here " Elon Musk has informed friends that he plans to move to Texas, CNBC reports. The news comes after Musk threatened in May to move Tesla out of California because of its response to the coronavirus. Texas...
Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah..
After a month-long argument with the Great State of California, Tesla founder Elon Musk has had enough.
According to Business Insider, Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he has moved to Texas.
Musk began..
Tesla's recently announced plan to sell up to $5 billion in shares.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said this is "the smart move at the right time" for CEO Elon Musk and the rest of the company.
On Tuesday,..