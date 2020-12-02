Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid: 302bhp PHEV priced from £47,395 Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

New version of fifth-generation SUV available to order in January with 46-mile electric-only range



Toyota has released new details of its new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which will arrive in the UK with a 302bhp powertrain capable of 46 miles of electric-only running.



Available in two trim grades - Dynamic and Dynamic Premium - the PHEV flagship will be available to order from 4 January, with prices starting at £47,395. That price represents a slight premium over its Suzuki Across twin, which went on sale last month, and is around £16,000 more than the starting price of the entry-level, front-wheel-drive RAV4.



As with the standard RAV4, Dynamic trim is equipped with 19in alloy wheels, a 9.0in touchscreen, heated front and rear seats and LED headlights as standard. The Premium option bumps the price up to £50,895, and adds black leather upholstery, a panoramic roof, head-up display and upgraded sound system. Customer deliveries will get underway in the second quarter of 2021.



The fifth-generation SUV was launched in 2018, but it was initially offered in the UK with just one powertrain option: a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid producing 215bhp in front-wheel-drive form and 219bhp in four-wheel-drive models. Toyota says the new machine is the most powerful RAV4 – and the quickest alternatively fuelled Toyota – ever.



The new plug-in variant features four-wheel drive as standard and uses the same 173bhp 2.5-litre petrol engine as the regular hybrid. That engine is mated to an 18.1kWh underfloor battery and a pair of electric motors - one with 180bhp on the front axle and another with 54bhp at the rear.



The new battery is a high-capacity lithium ion unit, with the powertrain featuring a boost converter on the hybrid’s power control unit.



Toyota says the system produces 302bhp in total, emits just 29g/km of CO2 (according to 'WLTP-standard data') and can propel the RAV4 from 0-62mph in 6.2sec. The electric motor is capable of running at speeds of up to 84mph with no intervention from the engine.



*READ MORE*



*Suzuki Across 2020 UK review*



*Toyota RAV4: fifth-generation SUV reviewed*



*New Toyota Highlander to come to UK as all-wheel-drive hybrid​* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Design Preview



The Jeep® brand has introduced its new Wrangler 4xe, marking the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever. Jeep Wrangler 4xe models will be available in Europe,.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:16 Published 1 day ago The 5 best plug-in hybrid cars



Plug-in hybrid cars offer a great compromise of zero-emissions driving withthe security of a traditional engine. Here are five of the best. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 5 days ago Range Rover Evoque PHEV charging process



The Range Rover Evoque will receive a whole series of innovations for the 2021 model year, especially in the engine compartment and in the field of connectivity. The whole thing is crowned by a new top.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:01 Published 5 days ago

