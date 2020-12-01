Audi’s Predictive Adaptive Suspension: How It Works on the 2021 S8 Flagship Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

For those who cannot decide if they want a sports car or a luxury sedan, Audi offers the best of both worlds with the 2021 S8. It features a twin-turbo V8 that packs a punch while a smooth ride is provided by the innovative Predictive Adaptive Suspension system. The fourth generation of the German manufacturer’s flagship luxury sedan is inspired by the For those who cannot decide if they want a sports car or a luxury sedan, Audi offers the best of both worlds with the 2021 S8. It features a twin-turbo V8 that packs a punch while a smooth ride is provided by the innovative Predictive Adaptive Suspension system. The fourth generation of the German manufacturer’s flagship luxury sedan is inspired by the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Audi RS 7 Sportback – Dynamic Ride Control Animation



An alternative to the standard RS adaptive aus suspension is the optional RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) which holds the RS 7 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km:.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:43 Published on November 5, 2020

