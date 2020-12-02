2021 Ford F-150-based Hennessey Venom 800 Supercharged aims to best the Ram 1500 TRX Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ford hasn't unveiled the next-generation F-150 Raptor, but in the meantime Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has unleashed a modified 2021 F-150 to take on the Ram 1500 TRX. The Hennessey Venom 800 Supercharged F-150 starts as a Platinum Super Crew model, with the 5.0-liter V-8, 10-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive... Ford hasn't unveiled the next-generation F-150 Raptor, but in the meantime Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has unleashed a modified 2021 F-150 to take on the Ram 1500 TRX. The Hennessey Venom 800 Supercharged F-150 starts as a Platinum Super Crew model, with the 5.0-liter V-8, 10-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive... 👓 View full article

