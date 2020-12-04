Utah Monolith Serves as a Charging Station for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The first thing that sprang into my head when I heard about the Utah monolith? That would be 2001: A Space Odyssey because I’m a sucker for Stanley Kubrick. Jeep, on the other hand, thought that such a quirky subject is worth capitalizing on social media. This brings us to the following rendering of an SUV charging from the mysterious structure. According to Jeep, “ The first thing that sprang into my head when I heard about the Utah monolith? That would be 2001: A Space Odyssey because I’m a sucker for Stanley Kubrick. Jeep, on the other hand, thought that such a quirky subject is worth capitalizing on social media. This brings us to the following rendering of an SUV charging from the mysterious structure. According to Jeep, “ 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

