Lunaz adds original Range Rover to classic EV line-up Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

EV conversion specialist's version of original British 4x4 will cost £245,000



Silverstone-based Lunaz, known for its electrified takes on classic British luxury cars, has turned its hand to the first-generation Range Rover as part of wider company expansion plans.



Joining electric versions of the 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Jaguar XK120 in the brand's classic EV line-up, the electric Range Rover is limited to an initial production run of 50 units, each available from £245,000 plus taxes. Customer deliveries will begin in summer 2021.



Each first-gen Range Rover, produced from 1970 to 1994, will be re-engineered "from the ground up" in a process that starts with an exhaustive inspection and precise weighing of each corner in order to determine the ideal chassis set-up and powertrain packaging.



Each car will then be 3D-scanned, and detailed CAD models created "to ensure technical perfection in every step of the process". After that, they will be stripped down to bare metal so all body defects can be fixed before the restoration and conversion processes begin.



The electric Range Rover will be offered in two trim levels: Town and Country. As the names suggest, Town is designed with "an increased focus on rear-seat and driver comfort" while Country will offer a "full-electric classic off-roading experience".



Both variants will be available in long- and short-wheelbase forms, with the Country trim package bringing an updated suspension package, improved brakes and a more utilitarian-style interior.



Each car will be tailored to the individual requests of its owner, with interior upholstery materials inspired by those on the original Range Rover options list, and will feature a raft of subtly integrated modern luxuries, including infotainment, air conditioning and wi-fi.



Also offered is a 'Safari Specification' convertible Range Rover based on the car that appeared in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy. The firm describes the Safari as "the world's first electric roofless SUV" and has already sold the first example to an unnamed European customer.



The technical specifications of Lunaz's EV powertrains are a closely guarded secret, but as with other models from the Silverstone firm, the Range Rover's charging port will sit behind the original fuel filler cap and its original dials will be adapted to show EV-appropriate information.



Even amid the pandemic, low-volume manufacturer Lunaz has "enjoyed extraordinary growth" in 2020, which it attributes to shifting global attitudes towards consumption. To cope with increased demand, it is planning to double its workforce and expand its HQ in 2021.



*READ MORE*



*Electrified classic car firm Lunaz reveals two Rolls-Royce EV​s*



*50 years of Range Rover: Mk1 prototype meets latest generation​*



*JIA Chieftain Range Rover review* 👓 View full article

