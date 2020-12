Aliens Don’t Want Us to Know They’re Here, Says Ex-Head of Israeli Space Program

Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Because 2020 isn’t strange or bad enough as it is, here’s something that should make it twice so: aliens exist and have already made contact. In fact, they’re on Earth as we speak but have asked that their presence is not made public. A new interview by Professor Haim Eshed is making the rounds with ufologists and conspiracy theorists worldwide, since he claims to be blowing off the lid on a long-kept secret...