Ram 1500 Laramie Sport Visits the Autobahn, Hits Almost 200 KPH Effortlessly

autoevolution Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Ram 1500 Laramie Sport Visits the Autobahn, Hits Almost 200 KPH EffortlesslyMany people in Europe think full-size pickup trucks from across the ocean are too unwieldy for comfortable, daily use scenarios. While this idea can be substantiated pretty easily when it comes to city driving, this video showing a Ram 1500 on the German Autobahn clearly demonstrates an almost incredible ease of use and appetite for high speeds. With so many automakers that enjoy incredible success in North America not present (not anym...
