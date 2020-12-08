2022 Genesis GV70, 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor, 2021 Nissan Armada: Car News Headlines
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Genesis has revealed the second of three SUVs that will fill its showrooms shortly. It's called the GV70, and it's a BMW X3 rival based on the rear-wheel-drive platform of Genesis' G70 sedan. Ford has a new F-150 for 2021, and the full-size pickup's Tremor variant has just been revealed. It comes with the hardware and software to keep you and your...
A new push for Congress to extend critical Cares Act funding through next year. 49 Attorneys General including Nevada's Aaron Ford sent a letter to congress asking for an extension of funds beyond the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18Published
Normally we post a review of a new car, technology or other news about the auto industry. But for a change we are presenting the work of college students Bumper2Bumpertv has had an opportunity to work..
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They kick things off by talking about driving the all-new, 2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid..