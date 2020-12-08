Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1978 Ford F-150 Is Here to Put All Custom Chevys to Shame

autoevolution Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
1978 Ford F-150 Is Here to Put All Custom Chevys to ShameDecember is Celebration Month here at autoevolution, and a small portion of our special coverage has to do with pickup trucks. And when one says those two words, the mind immediately links them to one of the heavyweights of the segment, the Ford F-150. In part intentionally, we presented as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We Modernised A 1950s Ford F100 | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]

We Modernised A 1950s Ford F100 | RIDICULOUS RIDES

BROTHERS Mike and Jim Ring from Spring Green, Wisconsin, are two custom car building legends known as 'The Ringbrothers'. One of their finest builds is a 1956 Ford F100 truck which took an impressive..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 04:31Published