Lewis Hamilton Doesn’t Enjoy Driving on the Road, Unless It’s the New S-Class
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Lewis Hamilton has come a very long way in life, not just in terms of the many accomplishments and accolades he’s been raking in. He’s also experienced a complete paradigm shift as regards what’s really important in life. Gone are the days when Hamilton would fly around the world in his private jet or, if need be, send the plane empty to fetch his beloved Roscoe English bulldog and bring it wherever Lewis was...