History in the Making: SpaceX Starship Prototype SN8 Explodes on Landing
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () When you have a rocket prototype estimated at some $220 million explode upon landing, you probably wouldn’t think the test flight was a success. But that would mean you’re not looking at the bigger picture. SpaceX’s Starship prototype was just destroyed during a test flight, but the flight itself was still deemed a success. In fact, SN8 prototype’s test flight out of the SpaceX Boca Chica testing f...