Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

History in the Making: SpaceX Starship Prototype SN8 Explodes on Landing

autoevolution Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
History in the Making: SpaceX Starship Prototype SN8 Explodes on LandingWhen you have a rocket prototype estimated at some $220 million explode upon landing, you probably wouldn’t think the test flight was a success. But that would mean you’re not looking at the bigger picture. SpaceX’s Starship prototype was just destroyed during a test flight, but the flight itself was still deemed a success. In fact, SN8 prototype’s test flight out of the SpaceX Boca Chica testing f...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Published
News video: Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and crash landing

Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and crash landing 00:46

 Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and landing explosion

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight [Video]

SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight

The entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted just over six minutes and 40 minutes.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published
SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet [Video]

SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet

BOCCA CHICA, TEXAS — A SpaceX Starship prototype will make its highest hop yet as early as Friday, Dec. 3. Ars Technica reports that Starship prototype Serial Number 8 will fire its three Raptor..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published
SpaceX successfully makes 1st operational mission [Video]

SpaceX successfully makes 1st operational mission

SpaceX makes history by successfully making its 1st operational mission

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:41Published