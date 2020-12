Audi E-Tron GT electric super sedan starts production ahead of early 2021 reveal Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Production of the Audi E-Tron GT is currently underway even though the battery-electric sedan is yet to make its debut in production guise. The car was first previewed as a concept at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and shown as a prototype in November. The covers will come off the production version next February and sales should follow later in... Production of the Audi E-Tron GT is currently underway even though the battery-electric sedan is yet to make its debut in production guise. The car was first previewed as a concept at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and shown as a prototype in November. The covers will come off the production version next February and sales should follow later in... 👓 View full article

