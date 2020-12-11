1967 Ford F-250 Has the Marks of a Working Man’s Pickup, Perfect Project Truck
Friday, 11 December 2020 () We’ve gotten so used to seeing old pickup trucks customized to the extreme we nearly forgot what they were originally meant for. Pickups were never designed to be show cars, or make collectors rich, or give us something to write about. They were meant as workhorses, mostly, and it takes machines like this one here to remind us of that. This 1967 Ford F-250 lacks the glamour and shine of
BROTHERS Mike and Jim Ring from Spring Green, Wisconsin, are two custom car building legends known as 'The Ringbrothers'. One of their finest builds is a 1956 Ford F100 truck which took an impressive..