1967 Ford F-250 Has the Marks of a Working Man’s Pickup, Perfect Project Truck Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

We’ve gotten so used to seeing old pickup trucks customized to the extreme we nearly forgot what they were originally meant for. Pickups were never designed to be show cars, or make collectors rich, or give us something to write about. They were meant as workhorses, mostly, and it takes machines like this one here to remind us of that. This 1967 Ford F-250 lacks the glamour and shine of We’ve gotten so used to seeing old pickup trucks customized to the extreme we nearly forgot what they were originally meant for. Pickups were never designed to be show cars, or make collectors rich, or give us something to write about. They were meant as workhorses, mostly, and it takes machines like this one here to remind us of that. This 1967 Ford F-250 lacks the glamour and shine of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources We Modernised A 1950s Ford F100 | RIDICULOUS RIDES



BROTHERS Mike and Jim Ring from Spring Green, Wisconsin, are two custom car building legends known as 'The Ringbrothers'. One of their finest builds is a 1956 Ford F100 truck which took an impressive.. Credit: Barcroft TV Duration: 04:31 Published 2 weeks ago All-new 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost Driving Video



As America returns to work, Ford reveals its all-new Ford F-150 - part of the F-Series lineup that's been America's choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new F-150 is.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:28 Published on November 5, 2020

