Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1967 Ford F-250 Has the Marks of a Working Man’s Pickup, Perfect Project Truck

autoevolution Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
1967 Ford F-250 Has the Marks of a Working Man’s Pickup, Perfect Project TruckWe’ve gotten so used to seeing old pickup trucks customized to the extreme we nearly forgot what they were originally meant for. Pickups were never designed to be show cars, or make collectors rich, or give us something to write about. They were meant as workhorses, mostly, and it takes machines like this one here to remind us of that. This 1967 Ford F-250 lacks the glamour and shine of
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We Modernised A 1950s Ford F100 | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]

We Modernised A 1950s Ford F100 | RIDICULOUS RIDES

BROTHERS Mike and Jim Ring from Spring Green, Wisconsin, are two custom car building legends known as 'The Ringbrothers'. One of their finest builds is a 1956 Ford F100 truck which took an impressive..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 04:31Published
All-new 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost Driving Video [Video]

All-new 2021 Ford F-150 Powerboost Driving Video

As America returns to work, Ford reveals its all-new Ford F-150 - part of the F-Series lineup that's been America's choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new F-150 is..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:28Published