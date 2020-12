Christopher Nolan Comes Out Swinging for Fast and Furious, Namedrops Tokyo Drift

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Fast and Furious film franchise is one of the most successful in Hollywood, but, at the same time, it’s also among those highly likely to get cinephiles to turn their nose up. Christopher Nolan is not among them. Nolan may be one of Hollywood’s most respected writers and filmmakers, a true film auteur by all means, but that doesn’t make him a snob. Nolan is often said to be one of the...