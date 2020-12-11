Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Earns "Top Safety Pick" Rating from the IIHS

autoevolution Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Earns Top Safety Pick Rating from the IIHSFor the 2021 model year, the Ram 1500 Crew Cab stopped short of earning the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety because of the headlights. More to the point, three out of the four available headlight options have earned “marginal” scores. &...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Toyota Hilux - Das Motor [Video]

2020 Toyota Hilux - Das Motor

Markantes Design, ein kraftvoller neuer Motor, mehr Komfort und eine exklusive Top-Ausstattung: Der Toyota Hilux wurde nun grundlegend überarbeitet. Mehr denn je nimmt der Toyota Pick-up künftig auch..

Credit: AutoMotoTV Deutschland     Duration: 02:07Published