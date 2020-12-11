2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Earns "Top Safety Pick" Rating from the IIHS Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

For the 2021 model year, the Ram 1500 Crew Cab stopped short of earning the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety because of the headlights. More to the point, three out of the four available headlight options have earned “marginal” scores. &... For the 2021 model year, the Ram 1500 Crew Cab stopped short of earning the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety because of the headlights. More to the point, three out of the four available headlight options have earned “marginal” scores. &... 👓 View full article

