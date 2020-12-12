2022 Acura MDX, 2022 Genesis GV70, 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: This Week's Top Photos Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Acura this week revealed its redesigned 2022 MDX. The mid-size luxury SUV has been made more athletic thanks in part to a new double-wishbone front suspension, as well as a planned Type S version. Another new SUV in the headlines this week was the 2022 Genesis GV70. It's a BMW X3 rival based on the rear-wheel-drive platform of the Genesis G70... Acura this week revealed its redesigned 2022 MDX. The mid-size luxury SUV has been made more athletic thanks in part to a new double-wishbone front suspension, as well as a planned Type S version. Another new SUV in the headlines this week was the 2022 Genesis GV70. It's a BMW X3 rival based on the rear-wheel-drive platform of the Genesis G70... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

